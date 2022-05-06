More than 2,000 cyclists are due to pedal into Pembrokeshire this weekend as the Carten100 charity ride from Cardiff to Tenby returns.

The event, which attracts a strong Pembrokeshire contingent, takes place tomorrow, Saturday May 7, supporting Latch and nine smaller charities along its 109-mile route.

2020 saw the ride cancelled twice because of Covid restrictions, and then once again in May 2021, eventually taking place in a more cautious format in September with an out-of-town finishing point.

But this year the ride will be concluding at its traditional town centre venue in Tenby, with Pembrokeshire County Council authorising a road closure to traffic on High Street (from Crackwell Street junction) and Tudor Square between 1 and 8 pm for the finish of the cycle sportif.

The alternative route will be Crackwell Street (which will be made two-way under temporary traffic lights) and the one-way order for both Crackwell Street and Bridge Street will be suspended for the duration of the closure to allow motorists to travel to the harbour and limited access to properties with off road parking provision under the direction of an event marshal or police officer. Pedestrian access will be maintained.

The organisers stated: "From the outset of Carten100, the two main objectives of this fun cycle, which is open to all ages and abilities, are to set an achievable challenge for novice riders to encourage them to become fit and enjoy cycling, and to raise money for good causes."

For more information, see www.carten100.com/carten-2022/