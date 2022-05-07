Outdoors retailing giant Millets is opening its new store in Tenby in the coming week.

The 1,300 square foot store is located in the former Card Factory premises at 10 High Street and will be the new neighbour of another outdoor retailer, Trespass.

It joins Mountain Warehouse and local independent retailers in the town in catering for the demand for all-weather clothes and goods, following a post-pandemic boom in the popularity of outdoor exploration.

The new Millets store in Tenby High Street - right next door to another popular outdoor retailer, Trespass

With over 100 stores, Millets are well known around the UK for offering an extensive range of quality, affordable outdoor equipment and clothing for the whole family.

The new Tenby store will stock everything from waterproof jackets, to tents, walking boots, rucksacks and more, including a variety of desirable brands such as The North Face and Berghaus, as well as trusted brands like Eurohike and Peter Storm.

The high-street favourite benefits from a very knowledgeable team who can offer boot and rucksack fitting. Customers can also order goods online and collect in the Tenby Millets store for their convenience.

It will open its doors on Thursday May 12, with an official launch on Tuesday May 17.

To celebrate the opening, there will be a 15 per cent discount for all Tenby Millets customers for two weeks from May 17.

Around 10 new jobs have been created, ranging from the store manager to weekend sales assistants.

Charlotte Johns, regional manager of Millets, said:

“Despite challenging circumstances in the current retail climate, we’re thrilled to be growing our UK store presence and are particularly happy to become part of the Tenby community.”

“Our store manager Stuart and his team are excited to open their doors, with the goal of inspiring and equipping the people of Tenby for life outdoors.”