Primrose has predicted the garden features that everyone will want for the summer season.

The online garden retailer has crunched the numbers, analysing the number of Google Searches for 53 popular garden products over three months.

From garden bars to fire pits, the retailer then ranked the products based on the rise in interest and created a handy top 10 list.

If you're looking to spruce up your garden before summer but you don't know where to start, look no further than this handy guide.

A white chair surrounded by flowers. Credit: Canva

Evie Lane, Gardening Expert at Primrose comments on the findings, “At the moment, gardens are home to wacky and wonderful features like never before. The shift to utilising our outdoor spaces for something other than gardening has accelerated at an intense rate.”

Ms Lane continued: “Many Brits are continuing to use their gardens to create new, unique features like home bars, garden kitchens or outdoor cinemas. We're seeing more people use their garden as the perfect space for these luxurious entertainment features, perhaps because they don't infringe on valuable space inside their homes."

Here are the top 10 most popular garden features you'll want to get sooner rather than later, according to Primrose.

Garden pub ranked most popular item Brits want in their gardens

It will come as no surprise that garden pubs have made it to the top of the list with us Brits enjoying nothing more than a cold one in the sun.

According to Primrose's analysis, a garden pub saw the biggest search increase of all, soaring 494% in just 3 months.

In fact, an outdoor feature where you can sit and enjoy a drink or two was so high on the list of the nation's priorities that it appears twice - once under garden pubs and then again under garden bars!

"If there’s a trend that’s likely here to stay as a result of the pandemic and only seeing people in our gardens, it’s the British ability to play hostess with the mostess," Primose explained.

Other garden items that noted a considerable increase were patio heaters and chimineas because outdoor drinking in the freezing cold is less than ideal!

Primrose ranks top 10 most popular garden features

Garden pub Patio heater Chiminea Outdoor garden cinema Garden bar Garden games Bamboo garden furniture Fire pits Outdoor rugs Reclining garden chair

