OUR camera club have been 'eyeing' up some amazing shots of images relating to the letter E.

From horses to enchanting woods and engines, our members have come up with some creative photos. Here are some of our favourites.

If you want to join the camera club and have your photos featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook.

Western Telegraph: Equine powered plough at Camrose vintage working day. Picture: Maria PerkinsEquine powered plough at Camrose vintage working day. Picture: Maria Perkins

Western Telegraph: Electric blue car. Picture: Marc ThomasElectric blue car. Picture: Marc Thomas

Western Telegraph: Eyed butterfly. Picture: Donna-Marie HumphriesEyed butterfly. Picture: Donna-Marie Humphries

Western Telegraph: AC Cobra engine. Picture: Anthony MorrisAC Cobra engine. Picture: Anthony Morris

Western Telegraph: Eagle owl. Picture: Sue BrownEagle owl. Picture: Sue Brown

Western Telegraph: Easel. Picture: Lacey Kathleen MasonEasel. Picture: Lacey Kathleen Mason

Western Telegraph: Estuary. Picture: John NorthallEstuary. Picture: John Northall

Western Telegraph: Eurasian Jay: Picture: Rob MorrisEurasian Jay: Picture: Rob Morris

Western Telegraph: Enchanting woodlands. Picture: Laura HemingwayEnchanting woodlands. Picture: Laura Hemingway

Western Telegraph: Eggs. Picture: Zoe McLuckieEggs. Picture: Zoe McLuckie

Western Telegraph: Elephant hawk moth caterpillar. Picture: Karen MorrisElephant hawk moth caterpillar. Picture: Karen Morris

Western Telegraph: Equine eye. Picture: Lile JehuEquine eye. Picture: Lile Jehu