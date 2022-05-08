OUR camera club have been 'eyeing' up some amazing shots of images relating to the letter E.
From horses to enchanting woods and engines, our members have come up with some creative photos. Here are some of our favourites.
If you want to join the camera club and have your photos featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook.
MORE NEWS:
- Statue of William Marshal set to be unveiled despite opposition
- Festival of myth and magic comes to Pembrokeshire
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here