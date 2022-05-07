A drug-driver was arrested by police in Pembroke Dock yesterday, Friday May 6.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit made the arrest in the afternoon after the driver provided a positive roadside drug wipe for cannabis.
He was subsequently been released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood samples.
