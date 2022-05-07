A 30-year-old Pembroke man who stole more than £9,000 worth of goods from a hire company has escaped being sent to prison because of his personal circumstances.

Stefan Sheehan of Windsor Road appeared before the magistrates court in Haverfordwest on Wednesday May 4.

He was charged with the theft, including theft by finding, of a Brendon Industrial Road towable pressure washer and an extension reel to the value of £8,855 and two Acro props  to the value of £72.38 - all belonging to MPH Hire.

Both offences took place at Haverfordwest last July and August.

Sheehan had originally denied the offences and his case was listed for trial, but changed his pleas to guilty on the day of the court hearing.

The magistrates said that the offences were so serious that a prison sentence was warranted.

However, in the light of Sheehan's strong personal mitigation and the impact his wife and children would suffer if he was imprisoned, it was decided to impose a 12 week sentence suspended for 18 months.

Sheehan was also ordered to pay £250 compensation.

 