Police arrested a driver this morning on suspicion of drug-related offences.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit made the arrest in Haverfordwest this morning, Saturday May 7.

Officers said that he man was arrested following a positive drug wipe for cannabis and on suspicion of driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs, possessing Diazepam and possessing cannabis.

They added: "He has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries."