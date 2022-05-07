Police arrested a driver this morning on suspicion of drug-related offences.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit made the arrest in Haverfordwest this morning, Saturday May 7.
Officers said that he man was arrested following a positive drug wipe for cannabis and on suspicion of driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs, possessing Diazepam and possessing cannabis.
They added: "He has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries."
