Britain’s Got Talent returns to our screens this week for another new episode of auditions.
The show is back for a new series and as ever, it’s filled with all the drama, laughs and amazement.
Members of the public take to the stage while showing off their talent including dancing, singing and comedy to name a few.
Whether you’re excited to watch dance groups, singers or a spooky performance like in last week’s episode, it’s worth giving the show a watch.
If you’re Saturday night looks set to accommodate the show, here’s the details you’ll need to know.
When is Britain’s Got Talent on tonight?
Here’s how you can join in the fun by watching the show this week.
Britain’s Got Talent is set to air tonight (May 7) at 8pm on ITV.
If you don’t manage to make it to the sofa in time, you can catch up with the show on ITV Hub.
Britain’s Got Talent continues on Saturdays on ITV.
