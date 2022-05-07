From trimming bushes to getting dirty with their wheelbarrows, jolly folk across the globe have been marking the event with some tasteful naturism in their own secluded spaces.
And embracing the concept by wearing virtually nothing more than big smiles are Pete and Lesley Fletcher and their staff from Penrallrt Garden Centre, Moylgrove.
The couple recently celebrated 20 years at the helm of the north Pembrokeshire centre.
Their first World Naked Gardening Day event was in 2021, and proved such fun that they decided to go all out this year by posing in polytunnels, reclining by rhododenrons and getting comfortable on bags of compost.
A member of staff at the centre assured the Western Telegraph that all the pictures had been taken out of the view of customers.
The centre posted on Facebook: "Celebrating WORLD NAKED GARDENING DAY in style here at Penrallt Garden Centre. Feel free to celebrate with us."
The centre shared their wonderful pictures which delighted their followers – who couldn’t resist some some cheeky comments.
‘No wonder the tomatoes are growing'
‘Careful with those secateurs'
‘Lovely blooms’
