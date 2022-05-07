Tenby has been giving the warmest of sunshine welcomes today, Saturday May 7, to hundreds upon hundreds of cyclists who have arrived in the town after riding from Cardiff.
The 109-mile challenge between the capital city and the resort is the Carten100, which began with just four cyclists and has developed into a huge annual event and fundraiser.
The first cyclists sped into Tudor Square and under the finishing arch before lunchtime, and a steady stream of arrivals throughout the afternoon were also greetd enthusiastically by the crowds of spectators.
The event is raising money for the childre's cancer charity Latch and other good causes.
