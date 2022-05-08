Here is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Pea - four months old, male, cross breed. Pea has come to us from Romania alongside his mum and four siblings. Since arriving with us he has really started to come out of his shell and just loves to have lots of cuddles and fuss! He also really loves to go for walks and would like a home with someone who has lots of time to spend with him and will take him on lots of adventures.

Bobby

Tucker



Bobby - eight years old, male, Papillon and Tucker - four years old, male, Papillon. Bobby and Tucker have come to us from a home as unfortunately their owner no longer had time for them so made the heartbreaking decision to part with them. They are super little boys who play well with toys and teddies and love to spend all day curled up on the sofa. They are happy to have fuss and attention and are the most lovely pair. Although they get on very well and could easily be rehomed together, they aren't particularly reliant on each other so they could also be homed separately with other dogs or as only dogs in the right circumstances.

Cooper - four years old, male, Chow Chow. Cooper is a very handsome boy who has come from a breeder. He is a very sweet boy but he is quite confused at the moment and doesn't know what he should be doing or who he should trust. He was happy to let us fuss him and really enjoyed this, but became very upset and confused when it was time to health check him. If he is pushed out of his comfort zone he can panic and has the potential to make the wrong choices, so for this reason he is looking for an adult only home, with no visiting children and an owner who is experienced with dogs like Cooper. He will need a lovely resident female dog to be his best friend for life and show him that life is ok and actually can be better than he ever imagined.

Potato - one year old, male, cross breed. Potato originally came to us from Romania as a puppy but was sadly returned to us as he didn't settle in his new home. Potato can be very unsure of men and can also be reactive on walks. He will need an experienced adopter who can work through his insecurities with him and help him to feel safe and relaxed. Once he knows you, he is your best friend and is the sweetest dog, he just needs to find the right home where he will flourish and thrive. He will need an adult only home, with no visiting children and will need another confident dog in his new home.