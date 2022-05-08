A driver tested positive for two drugs after being involved in a crash on a Pembrokeshire road over the weekend.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit arrested the man yesterday, Saturday May 7, for providing a positive drug wipe for both cannabis and cocaine, following the incident in Maidenwells overnight.
Officers said that he has since been released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood samples.
