Voters in 16 areas of Pembrokeshire went to the polls on Thursday to pick their preferences in town and community council elections.

Although a number of the small councils were uncontested, there were a several enthusiastic challenges.

In The Havens, 18 candidates jostled for 10 seats, while in Solva, there were eight vacancies contested by 15 people.

There was the greatest interest for a number of years in Tenby, where contests in both the South and North wards saw a total of 19 candidates for the town council's 13 seats.

