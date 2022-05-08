Hywel Dda University Health Board has created a new role to support women and birthing people accessing maternity services, before, during and post-birth.
Midwife Rebecca Hall will be supporting maternity service users across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.
Rebecca will speak to women and birthing people through social media, group meetings and through their own midwives in her role.
Although primarily based at Glangwili Hospital, she will travel to Bronglais and Withybush Hospitals and antenatal clinics across the three counties.
Rebecca said: “Having worked as a midwife for the last three and a half years, I am very much looking forward to developing the new role of maternity service user/patient experience midwife.
“I strive to work in partnership with maternity users and want to hear about their experiences of the maternity service.
“It is exciting to be working alongside maternity service users to create a positive birthing environment.”
Kathryn Greaves, head of Midwifery and Women’s Services added:
“Having a dedicated specialist midwife for women’s experience to engage with women, birthing people and families is pivotal to any maternity service.
“The role helps women and the service to seek opportunities to learn and improve.
Rebecca’s role encourages and creates a community hub that brings together women and birthing people seeking the services at Hywel Dda.”
