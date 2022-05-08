A 28-year-old man who spat at a police sergeant has been sent to prison.

The action by Shane Goodridge of Stephen Street, Milford Haven led to Haverfordwest magistrates uplifting the jail sentence from 24 weeks to 36 weeks because an emergency worker was involved.

Only a custodial sentence could be justified because of the seriousness of the offence, the court ruled, noting that the spitting was deliberate and that Goodridge had previouis convictions relating to similar offences.

He had also committed the offence while on post-sentence supervision.

Goodridge appeared before the court on Wednesday May 4 - the day after he had committed the offences of assault by beating of PS 564 Perry at Haverfordwest and using threatening or abusive words or behavioiur at Milford Haven.

He pleaded guilty to both charges. No separate penalty was imposed for the lesser offence.

He was also ordered to pay £250 compensation.