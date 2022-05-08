A 28-year-old man who spat at a police sergeant has been sent to prison.
The action by Shane Goodridge of Stephen Street, Milford Haven led to Haverfordwest magistrates uplifting the jail sentence from 24 weeks to 36 weeks because an emergency worker was involved.
Only a custodial sentence could be justified because of the seriousness of the offence, the court ruled, noting that the spitting was deliberate and that Goodridge had previouis convictions relating to similar offences.
He had also committed the offence while on post-sentence supervision.
READ MORE: Suspended sentence for dad who stole £8,000 pressure washer
Goodridge appeared before the court on Wednesday May 4 - the day after he had committed the offences of assault by beating of PS 564 Perry at Haverfordwest and using threatening or abusive words or behavioiur at Milford Haven.
He pleaded guilty to both charges. No separate penalty was imposed for the lesser offence.
He was also ordered to pay £250 compensation.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here