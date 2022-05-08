The controversial statue of Anglo-Norman knight William Marshal has been unveiled in Pembroke in front of large crowds.

There had been criticism from some quarters that Marshal should not be commemorated because he was a ‘medieval oppressor’.

But there was no flavour of dissidence at the ceremony and celebration in and around Pembroke Castle yesterday, Saturday May 7, with a happy community atmosphere under blue skies.

Western Telegraph: The statue's creator, Harriet AddymanThe statue's creator, Harriet Addyman

The unveiling of the magnificent statue of the knight on horseback was created by Harriet Addyman of Narberth and marked the culmination of a three-year project by Pembroke and Monkton Local History Society.

Western Telegraph: There was plenty of medieval-themed fun in the castle grounds. Picture: Martin Cavaney PhotographyThere was plenty of medieval-themed fun in the castle grounds. Picture: Martin Cavaney Photography

A spokesperson had previously described Marshal as 'such an admirable character. He saved Magna Carta and brought peace to this country.'

It was a particularly proud day for Pembroke Mayor Linda Asman who has been at the forefront of the project from the outset.

Western Telegraph: Mayor Linda is pictured with deputy lieutenant of Dyfed, Meurig Raymond. Picture: Martin Cavaney PhotographyMayor Linda is pictured with deputy lieutenant of Dyfed, Meurig Raymond. Picture: Martin Cavaney Photography

The statue stands on a plinth at the bottom of Westgate Street, where unveiling ceremony was carried out by the deputy lieutenant of Dyfed, Meurig Raymond.

Western Telegraph: There were prizes for the best-dressed knight and princess. Picture: Martin Cavaney PhotographyThere were prizes for the best-dressed knight and princess. Picture: Martin Cavaney Photography

Pembroke Castle was then free to enter for a community celebration with attractions.

Western Telegraph: Crowds enjoyed a jousting demonstration. Pictures: Martin Cavaney PhotographyCrowds enjoyed a jousting demonstration. Pictures: Martin Cavaney Photography

These included  a marquee with craft stalls, displays by the re-enactment group Historia Normannism, a 12th century living history display and a performance by Pembroke Male Voice Choir.

Western Telegraph: The plaque on the plinth commemorates Marshal as 'the greatest knight'. Picture: Martin Cavaney PhotographyThe plaque on the plinth commemorates Marshal as 'the greatest knight'. Picture: Martin Cavaney Photography