The controversial statue of Anglo-Norman knight William Marshal has been unveiled in Pembroke in front of large crowds.
There had been criticism from some quarters that Marshal should not be commemorated because he was a ‘medieval oppressor’.
But there was no flavour of dissidence at the ceremony and celebration in and around Pembroke Castle yesterday, Saturday May 7, with a happy community atmosphere under blue skies.
The unveiling of the magnificent statue of the knight on horseback was created by Harriet Addyman of Narberth and marked the culmination of a three-year project by Pembroke and Monkton Local History Society.
A spokesperson had previously described Marshal as 'such an admirable character. He saved Magna Carta and brought peace to this country.'
It was a particularly proud day for Pembroke Mayor Linda Asman who has been at the forefront of the project from the outset.
The statue stands on a plinth at the bottom of Westgate Street, where unveiling ceremony was carried out by the deputy lieutenant of Dyfed, Meurig Raymond.
Pembroke Castle was then free to enter for a community celebration with attractions.
These included a marquee with craft stalls, displays by the re-enactment group Historia Normannism, a 12th century living history display and a performance by Pembroke Male Voice Choir.
