A Pembrokeshire event venue has been left out of pocket after a group of diners allegedly refused to pay their bill.
The group of adults and children were in Milford Haven's Imperial Hall this lunchtime.
They left without settling the bill and although they were approached later, refused to pay, said Lee Bridges from the venue in Hamilton Terrace.
Lee has shared a CCTV film of the party walking into the building and has put up a warning on Facebook to other businesses in the area.
He said: "Please BE AWARE of this group of individuals who today have stolen from us!...they asked for a walk in & racked up a £165 bill...one of the group came to the bar whilst the others simply left the building!
"I tracked them down & stated I'm sure it's a misunderstanding, but they have refused to settle the bill. Please share in hope that they will not RIP OFF any other local establishment. The matter has been reported to the police!"
You can see the full CCTV video on the Imperial Hall Facebook page here
