CRYMYCH have lifted the first cup in their history after beating Llanboidy 2-0 to win the Cwpan Coffa Dai Dynamo Davies final.

Goals from Osian Wyn and Gethin Evans sealed a historic win for the Preseli men at Newcastle Emlyn on Bank Holiday Monday.

Crymych celebrate winning the Crymych lift the Cwpan Coffa Dai Dynamo Davies. Pic: Julian Boodell

The Preseli men followed that up with a 4-0 win over Lampeter Town to move up to third place in the Costcutter Ceredigion League.

Oliver Evans opened the scoring, before goals from Elir Wyn George, Charlie Davidson-Howell and Mathew Williams sealed the points.

With three games to go, they have closed the gap to five points on second-placed Ffostrasol, who have completed their league fixtures.

Division One champions St Dogmaels signed off their league campaign with a 3-2 win over Cardigan Town on Wednesday evening.

Rhys Jones, with a brace, and Jason Williams netted for the Saints, with the Magpies netting through Callum Woolley and an own goal.

Goals from Lewis Jones, Harri Wilson and Joshua Martin earned Llandysul a 3-2 win at Crannog, who netted through Robbie Evans and George Colven.

Runaway division two champions Llechryd booked their place in the South Cards Cup final with a 2-1 extra-time win over Ffostrasol Reserves.

Matthew Rollins got on the scoresheet for Ffostrasol, but Daniel Davies scored twice to steer Llechryd to the final.

In the other South Cards Cup semi-final tie, Tom Poskitt scored the winner for Bargod Rangers in a 1-0 win over Maesglas.

Ffostrasol are through to the Bay Cup semi-finals after Llanboidy they edged through 1-0 against Dewi Stars in the last eight.

They will go on to face Llanboidy, who won through their quarter-final on penalties, after a 3-3 thriller against Crannog.

St Dogmaels hammered Aberporth 15-0 to set up a semi-final against Felinfach, who were 4-3 winners against Llanilar Reserves after extra time.

In the Percy Eldridge Cup quarter-finals, Ffostrasol Resserves beat Llandysul Reserves 4-3 and Llechryd Reserves beat Maesglas Reserves 3-0.

