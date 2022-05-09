Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit arrested five drivers over the weekend for providing positive drug wipes.
Officers out and about on the roads of the county made a number of roadside checks when the drivers were found to test positive for drugs including cannabis.
The drivers were subsequently released under investigstion pending analysis of their blood samples.
