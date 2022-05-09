Clarbeston Road Seconds lifted the Pembrokeshire League Division Three Cup, after a narrow 1-0 victory over Goodwick United Seconds at the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium.
Richie Bevan’s goal shortly before half time was enough to see Clarby Road victorious, as Lee Scott in goal kept a clean sheet against the league’s fifth-placed side.
Goodwick had man of the match Dean Hopson in their goal to thank for keeping the score down, after a great display by Clarbeston Road.
Bevan had chances in the second half to create daylight between the two sides, as did substitute Archie Thomas, and Matthew Ellis through a free kick, but still Goodwick stayed strong throughout the second period.
The whistle blew as the deserved winners lifted the trophy on the pitch in front of their travelling fans, while Goodwick were cheered off by theirs.
