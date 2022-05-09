Alex Bailey hit 76 not out as Cresselly beat Carew by two wickets in the Pembrokeshire Cricket League division one.

Half centuries from Shaun Whitfield (52) and Tim Hicks (76) saw Carew post a target of 217.

But Bailey steered Creselly to 222 for 8, with Ryan Lewis (51) also making a half century.

Division One

Cresselly (222-8) beat Carew (217) by 2 wkts

Cresselly; Alex Bailey 76no, Ryan Lewis 51, Tom Murphy 3-33, Tom Arthur 1-15, Charlie Arthur 3-36.

Carew; Shaun Whitfield 5-61 & 52, Tim Hicks 76.

Lawrenny (172) beat Narberth (71) by 101 runs

Lawrenny; Ryan Morton 43 & 2-22, Thomas Cole 36, Kyle Marsh 28, Robert Williams 4-14, Jamie Lewis 2-20, Finlay Lewis 2-6.

Narberth; Ben Quartermaine 4-15 & 20, Ben Hughes 3-53, Matthew Johns 15.

Llangwm (180-7) beat Pembroke Dock (174) by 3 wkts

Llangwm; Joe Phillips 1-13, Noah Davies 1-19 & 30, Luke Brock 3-45, Steven Mills 90, Steven Inward 33no.

Pembroke Dock; Jake Davies 21, Rhys Daley 46, Tom Grimwood 27, J White 29, Neil Gregory 23, Ewan McDonald 2-24, Billy Wood 3-38.

Saundersfoot (225-5) beat Neyland (224-5) by 5 wkts

Saundersfoot; Scott Helmich 2-20, Tom Mansbridge 88, Sam Franklin 76.

Neyland; Paul Murray 63, Nic Koomen 41 & 3-47, Andrew Miller 35, Jack Jones 1-34.

St Ishmaels (132-3) beat Haverfordwest (127) by 7 wkts

St Ishmaels; Philip Cockburn 21, Andrew Palmer 28, Kevin Bowen 35no, Brennan Devonald 23no, Andrew Pawlett 4-10, Lewis Rhead 3-21, Jonathan Pawlett 2-18.

Haverfordwest; Danny Potter 47, Chris Phillips 17, Jamie White 1-24, Dia Davies 19, Clive Tucker 1-25, Jake Merry 1-19.

Division Two

Carew II (167-8) beat Pembroke (155) by 12 runs;

Hook (193-5) beat Burton (190) by 5 wkts;

Johnston (69) lost to Herbrandston (70-2) by 8 wkts;

Lamphey (96) lost to Whitland (97-2) by 8 wkts;

Llanrhian (120) lost to Llechryd (194-9) by 74 runs.

Division Three

Haverfordwest II (57-4) beat Stackpole (54) by 6 wkts;

Kilgetty (147-4) beat Llanrhian II (146) by 6 wkts;

Laugharne (85) lost to Cresselly II (91-1) by 9 wkts;

Narberth II (130-7) lost to St Ishmaels II (149-9) by 19 runs;

Neyland II (118) lost to Hook II (119-1) by 9 wkts.

Division Four

Burton II (125) lost to Carew III (154-7) by 29 runs;

Fishguard (72) lost to Llangwm II (133) by 61 runs;

Herbrandston II (48) lost to Saundersfoot II (141) by 93 runs;

Llechryd II (186-8) beat Lawrenny II (104) by 82 runs;

Whitland II (140-8) lost to Haverfordwest III (185) by 45 runs.

Division Five North

Crymych (79-0) beat Whitland III (0) by 10 wkts;

Haverfordwest IV (130) lost to Kilgetty II (0) by 7 wkts.

Division Five South

Neyland III (0) w/o v Stackpole II (0);

Pembroke Dock II (159-9) lost to Hundleton (178-8) by 19 runs;

Pembroke II (100-2) beat Cresselly III (99) by 8 wkts.

