Narberth RFC Seconds were named champions of the Scarlets Conference Cup, after an almighty 52-3 victory over Felinfoel at the Parc y Scarlets.
The Otters ran in for eight tries on the day, including two each from Harri Harries and Shane Rossiter. Llew Jones, Harvey Jones, Will Pop and Ryan Scourfield all scored one in the match.
Meanwhile, Josh Hamer was named man of the match, after which the team were presented with two trophies; one for winning the cup, and one for the winning the Conference West League.
Throughout the season, the seconds have gone unbeaten in all competitions, scoring 96 tries along the 21 games, all without receiving a single yellow or red card.
The match followed the cup wins from the U17s and U18s, while the latter require a victory next Saturday against Fishguard to be crowned league champions.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here