Narberth RFC's U17s have lifted the Mike Fry Cup.
After defeating Aberystwyth 36-7 several weeks ago, the final was played in Tenby where the young Otters faced Crymych.
The tightly contested match ended up with Narberth being victorious 21-13, as captain Shay Norcross, who had been named supporters player of the season, lifted the trophy.
The victory allowed the U17s to celebrate alongside the U18s, who had won the Youth Cup.
