More than 600 young people took part in another Junior Football Festival, which took place on the May Bank Holiday weekend, as 1,000 attended the event organised by Kilgetty AFC.

Teams travelled to the festival from all over south and west Wales, and parents and grandparents watched their children playing, while enjoying the BBQ and refreshments from the day’s volunteers.

Many funds were raised for the club’s new storage facility, with chairman Lukas Gamble ensuring the day went without a hitch, along with his team of volunteers.

The team set up the six pitches, collected and assembled the goals, as well as doing other jobs such as stewarding the car park, refereeing and recording the scores.

Lukas said: "The festival is all about having fun in football, giving children the opportunity to play football in a safe and family friendly environment.

“We thank all who helped in organising and running the event and those who sponsored us via donations and via our Crowdfunding appeal, you are awesome!"

Kilgetty AFC secretary Sharron Hardwick added: "I am so proud of our football club. The Football Festival was massive!

“Our parents, volunteers, committee members, coaches and some of the senior squad really stepped up. Fantastic team effort by all involved.

“The place was buzzing, I heard so much positive feedback from coaches, players and parents who all looked to be having a great time."

Kilgetty AFC Crowdfunding appeal for new storage facilities and equipment is still active, and can be visited at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/new-storage-facility-1