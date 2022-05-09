A LOCAL artist is showcasing his work throughout May at the Torch Theatre.
Alec Lewis, who lives in Tenby, is hosting his The Painted Word – A Moment in Time exhibition in the theatre’s Oriel Joanna Field Gallery at the Milford Haven theatre.
The artist creates pieces inspired by poetry, musical lyrics, myths, legends and nature.
Mr Lewis said: “Emerging from the rich pool of creative expression of singers, painters and poets, comes a lyric or quote that grabs my attention and inspires my work; to capture on paper and canvas an aspect of their character that those words evoke.
“My paintings also reflect a nostalgic longing for a more innocent, perhaps more honest time. Pubs were places to meet and talk, like Browns Hotel in Laugharne, witness to the ale-infused ego sparring of Dylan Thomas and Augustus John.
“Music was performed in more intimate venues, and what you saw and heard unfolded before your eyes and ears and those that were there with you, not shared with thousands of anonymous online watches.”
Mr Lewis paints the people whose words and craft have inspired him including William Blake, Augustus John, Dylan Thomas, Bob Dylan, David Bowie, Elvis and Leonard Cohen.
The exhibition runs from May 4 to the end of the month in the Oriel Joanna Field Gallery and is available to view when the theatre is open.
