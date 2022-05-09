Milford Haven Town Council has announced the winners of the Milford Haven Citizens Awards, with winners from adult, youth and posthumous categories.

The awards recognise people in the town who make the area such a special place to live and work.

In the adult category, Wendy Abbott was named victorious, after helping fundraise for the Poppy Appeal for the last 20 years, and has also spent more than two decades as a local cadet.

Working with the youth of Milford Haven, Wendy has been the detachment commander for Army Cadets in the town for the past six years.

Another winner was Sub Lieutenant Aled Davies, who has been a member of Milford Haven Sea Cadets and Royal Marines Cadets for over 15 years.

In his adult volunteering career, his qualifications include ropework and rigging instructor, rowing instructor and coach, RYA powerboat instructor, navigation instructor, drill and ceremonial instructor, and much more.

Another Sub Lieutenant at the Sea Cadets and Royal Marine Cadets who has won an award is Lloyd Jones, who helped the unit develop during the Covid-19 pandemic to working online.

After holding positions including trustee, petty officer and civilian instructor at the cadets, he has been awarded for all his work for the best part of a decade.

Meanwhile Sian Garside, who has been a girlguiding leader in Milford Haven for more than 25 years, has also been given a citizens award.

Sian was instrumental in keeping girlguiding going throughout Pembrokeshire during the pandemic, organising training over Zoom, and meeting face-to-face only when possible.

The only group to win an award is Milford Haven Round Table, who have been appreciated for raising £40,000 in one year for local groups and causes.

A spokesperson said: “They are a fantastic group of men who just seem to enjoy doing things for their town.

“They are an excellent example of what being a good citizen of Milford Haven is.”

The final winner is David Williams, who is well known in the town for the upkeep of Goose Pill Path, retrieving shopping trolleys and clearing litter for years.

He also visits the creche at Withybush Hospital regularly, furnishing youngsters with knitted toys.