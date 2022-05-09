Pilgrims on an artistic journey from Wexford to Pembrokeshire were met by hundreds of onlookers and a giant puppet of St Davids at the culmination of an eight-day pilgrimage yesterday, Sunday, May 8.

The group of pilgrims had set off from Ferns, County Wexford and arrived at St Davids, Pembrokeshire as part of the Ancient Connections project exploring the links between the two counties.

The procession from Cross Square St Davids to the Cathedral involved local dignitaries, artists, pilgrims, puppeteers and performers.

The procession marked the end of the Creative Camino, an event where artists and community pilgrims spent eight days walking a new 130km pilgrim route linking Ferns and St Davids.

On arriving at the cathedral the pioneer pilgrims were greeted by a choir of singers from Span and schoolchildren. They then shared some impressions of their during a short performances in the cathedral grounds.

Project manager Rowan Matthiessen said : “It’s been an amazing week following the pilgrims’ journey and joining them some of the way.

“Well done to the Creative Camino artists; Ailsa Richardson, Suzi McGregor, Bonnie Boux and Kate Powell for completing the experience.

“Thank you to everyone who’s got behind the project and helped this year. We’re looking forward to sharing other event details, artists’ work and information on how you can walk the pilgrim route over the coming months.”

The giant St David puppet was created by Small World.

“We are thrilled to be working with partners in St Davids” said director Ann Shrosbree “We were met by a lovely audience today and blown away by the generosity and enthusiasm of the community. We’re looking forward to returning next year with the big puppet of St David and other exciting ideas for a project finale”.

'You can join the British Pilgrimage Trust on a pilgrimage taster day, on Saturday, June 4, starting and ending in Goodwick, running from 9.30am to 4pm.

For details on how to book, please visit the British Pilgrimage Trust's website.

This project is supported by EU funding as part of the Ireland Wales collaboration programme.