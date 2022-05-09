A PLAY highlighting the life of a British comedy legend is coming to Milford Haven next week.

Apollo Theatre Company have created and produced Cult Figure: Kenneth Williams which will be performed at the Torch Theatre on Thursday, May 19.

Kenneth Williams

Kenneth Williams was a loved figure in British comedy, spending more than 20 years starring in 25 Carry On films alongside the likes of Barbara Windsor and providing show-stealing performances on the radio in Hancock’s Half Hour and Rounds the Horne.

His back catalogue of appearances is extremely varied including the above and as the storyteller on Jackanory for more than a decade, BBC Sunday Night Theatre, Time Out for Peggy, The Hound of the Baskervilles, Whizzkid’s Guide and Willo the Wisp.

He also had his own Kenneth Williams Show along with a TV special An Audience with Kenneth Williams.

Colin Elmer, a celebrated actor and impressionist, will reprise the role of Kenneth Williams in the play – after successful performances as the actor in UK tours od Round the Horne and Hancock’s Half Hour.

Colin Elmer

Mr Elmer will tell the story of the legendary actor and comedian in his own words, using anecdotes, writings and some of the material he is well known for.

Cult Figure: Kenneth Williams is at the Torch for one night only on Thursday, May 19.

Tickets are £15 for adults and £13 concession. Grab your tickets now for laughs aplenty and to revisit and era of times and talent gone by. To book, call the Torch’s Box Office on 01646 695267 or visit torchtheatre.co.uk