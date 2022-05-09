Pembrokeshire County Council has commissioned a team from ‘Rooted in Place’ to find out from local people - in their own words - what makes Haverfordwest special.

Rooted in Place’s team including a brand designer, illustrator, marketing and place professional, will be out and about in the community for the next few months with a town centre pop-up studio being created on Bridge Street on Thursday 12 and Friday May 13 for the first stage of the work.

Local people, local businesses and visitors are encouraged to pop in to have their say.

By taking part, members of the public will be aiding the development of a brand for Haverfordwest as part of future regeneration plans.

Pembrokeshire County Council chief executive Will Bramble, said: “Haverfordwest has a rich history to be proud of but also a future full of potential too.

“It will be great to hear what makes Haverfordwest special to so many people.

“The studio will be open from 10am on May 12 and we would love to see people from local businesses, groups, school children, people that work in the town and visitors.

“This is an exciting time for Haverfordwest.

“An extensive programme of work is already underway including an ambitious scheme at Western Quayside (the former Ocky White building) to create a vibrant, retail and hospitality redevelopment and the Haverfordwest Public Transport Interchange, providing an upgraded multi-storey car park and bus station and enhanced welcome to the County Town.

“There is also the exciting project under the Levelling Up Fund to improve and enhance Haverfordwest Castle - including the creation of outdoor performance space - and linking the castle seamlessly to the town.”

Also planned is a signature bridge to link Western Quayside to Riverside.

As well as the pop-up studio at No.16 Bridge Street (opposite Clarks) people can get involved online through a simple survey at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/haverfordwestbrandsurvey1 Paper copies are also available at The Riverside library or by contacting Chris Jones on 07968 943084. The closing date for the survey is 12noon on Monday, May 23.

In early June, people can view the emerging story on the development of the identity and how local people have helped guide it by passing by the shop window at No.16 Bridge Street.