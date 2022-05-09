Haverfordwest’s annual food celebration festival, Haverfoodfest, arrived in Pembrokeshire for 2022 at the weekend, with hundreds flooding the streets of the town.

The event for this calendar year took place between 10am and 3pm on Saturday, May 7, as the food festival timed the event perfectly to get some of the county’s best weather.

Stalls could be seen across Haverfordwest, as Castle Square, Old Bridge and the Riverside Shopping Centre were filled with businesses selling everything from fudge to wine, and from coffee to meat.

As the sun shone over the town, people really got into the spirit of Haverfoodfest, as people dressed as carrots, tomatoes, squids – with an iconic yarnbombing duo walking the streets donned in ketchup and mustard outfits.

Other volunteers gave the people of Pembrokeshire a great opportunity to climb down from the Riverside Shopping Centre and into a boat for hire, able to row along the Cleddau.

One happy stall owner. Picture: Philip Haskett-Smith

Acoustic musicians could also be found at various locations throughout the town, entertaining the visitors with their talent, giving the town centre even more of the family atmosphere it had already excelled in.

Committee members for the event included Sally Williams and Shaun Stewart, as well as Cllr Tim Evans from Haverfordwest’s Portfield ward, Lise Matthews from The Ark, Gary Lewis from County Sports and Toby Ellis from Pure West Radio.

Sally Williams, one of the committee members, said she was very pleased with how the day went.

She said: “We’ve had the event for a few years now, and Haverfordwest is only as busy when the food festival is on.

“There’s hundreds and hundreds of people, even up to two or three thousand people coming to see the stalls. It was a great success.

“It just proves that if you put something on, people will come. People always enjoy themselves when they come to these events.

“Obviously, we haven’t been able to do it because of Covid-19, but it always gives the same buzz, the same sensation for the town. It was absolutely fabulous.”

The setting up of a stall in Castle Square. Picture: Philip Haskett-Smith