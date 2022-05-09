A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court after stealing a packet of Fruit Winders, as well as possessing 15 grams of cannabis.
The youth, from the Milford Haven area, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was before magistrates in Haverfordwest last Thursday May 5.
He admitted possessing the cannabis in Pembroke Dock on April 27 and stealing the Fruit Winders, worth £1.99, from Home Bargains in Milford Haven the previous day.
The teenager was given a 12-month referral to the Youth Offending Panel.
The court made a destruction order for the cannabis and ordered the payment of £60 costs and a £22 surcharge.
