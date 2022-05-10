Milford Haven Town Council has announced it will be giving out grants to help people celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next month.

The grants are anticipated to range from between £10 and £100.

Applications are now open for people to contact the town council and apply for a grant for the celebration, which will take place across the month of June.

Milford Haven Town Council can be contacted by phoning 01646 692505 or by emailing admin@milfordhaventowncouncil.co.uk.

Alternatively, people can apply for grants by contacting the town council via its social media channels.