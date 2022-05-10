Milford Haven Town Council has announced it will be giving out grants to help people celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next month.
The grants are anticipated to range from between £10 and £100.
Applications are now open for people to contact the town council and apply for a grant for the celebration, which will take place across the month of June.
Milford Haven Town Council can be contacted by phoning 01646 692505 or by emailing admin@milfordhaventowncouncil.co.uk.
Alternatively, people can apply for grants by contacting the town council via its social media channels.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here