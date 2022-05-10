After a packed private premiere filled with rapturous applause, a film shot on no budget in an empty Pembrokeshire theatre during lockdown will have its first public premiere next week.

Scam is a crime thriller feature following the story of rising star Ella, the youngest daughter in a family of scammers. When she discovers the truth about her beloved father’s death, she seeks vengeance and freedom by devising the greatest swindle of them all.

Experienced Pembrokeshire-based filmmakers Nick Swannell and Alison Rayner teamed up for the film in early 2021.

With the collaboration of four local actresses alongside Theatr Gwaun (closed due to covid) offering the use of its space as a location, Alison wrote the original screenplay for Scam which Nick went on to direct over 16 days in June.

Shot on a shoestring budget, the pair says that much of the film’s success is down to the help of generous locals.

“The talented cast, the tiny crew and all the local people that offered us free use of locations, loaned us luxury cars and helped us in myriad ways made this film what it is ... a locally produced gem that shines another light on how special Pembrokeshire is,” said screenwriter and co-producer Alison.

A cast of Pembrokeshire acting talent plays lead roles in Scam. Experienced actor Cate Lovett is joined by new talents in singer/songwriter Megan Lote-Williams and actor Bibi MacDougall, both fresh out of National Youth Theatre.

The public premiere will take place in Theatr Gwaun on Saturday May 14 with tickets at a reduced rate.

There will also be a screening at Torch Theatre, Milford Haven at 7.30 on Friday July 8 and one at Queen’s Hall Narberth at a date yet to be confirmed. The film will then go on to screened elsewhere in the UK and stream internationally.

Beautifully shot with stunning vocals from Megan Lote-Williams, original music and a cast of Pembrokeshire acting talent Scam is definitely worth a watch.

To book tickets visit theatrgwaun.com/cinema or telephone 01348 873421.

