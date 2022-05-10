As many adults and groups were rewarded with a Citizens Award for their work to the Milford Haven community, the town council took time to reward the children of the town.

Two youths were rewarded with citizens awards, while there was also a posthumous award given.

Petty officer cadet Alfie Anderson was one of the youths rewarded with a Citizens Award, who joined the Milford Haven Sea Cadets and Royal Marines Cadets in April 2017 as a 12-year-old.

Since his time at the cadets, Alfie has earned his qualifications in powerboating, rowing, sailing, seamanship, catering and first aid.

More recently he has been appointed the pinnacle position of a petty officer cadet, allowing him to represent the voice of the unit at district-level meetings.

A spokesperson said: “He epitomizes the corps values of commitment, respect, self-discipline, honesty and integrity, courage and loyalty.”

Fellow teenager Sara Davies has been given a Citizens Award for her services to guiding since the age of five.

Since joining the Rainbows at that age, she has been a brownie, guide and ranger, and is currently a young leader with a local Rainbow group, which she has been doing since she was 12.

As well as this, she is a member of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Youth Rangers and Youth Committee and Pembrokeshire Paddlers Kayak Club.

Now she is aiming towards her Adult Leadership Qualification to run a Rainbows unit of her own, as well as striving for her Duke of Edinburgh Award and her A-Levels.

Finally, Milford Haven Town Council with a posthumous Citizens Award to George ‘The Coal’ Davies, for his 45 years of service to Milford United Football Club, after his death in November 2020.

Known for his fundraising efforts and driving the Carnival Queen, George had several roles at the club, from being on the management committee to club president.

A spokesperson said: “He was always promoting not only the club, but our town to those who visited to support or play for other football teams and this extended not just across Pembrokeshire but also across Wales when Milford United FC were members of the Welsh League.”