Aldi’s garden furniture range has been helping customers get their gardens summer ready but at affordable prices.
From egg chairs, rattan furniture, BBQ pizza ovens and even hot tubs, there’s been everything you need and more to kit your garden out.
And from today, Sunday, April 8, keen gardeners will be happy to discover that the Aldi Wishing Well Planter is back in stock on the website.
Available to pre order today, the adorable garden planter is expected to be dispatched on May 15.
It is also expected to arrive in stores on May 15, so if you don’t order one in time, you may be lucky and find it in your local middle aisle.
You’ll need to be quick though, like all Aldi Specialbuys, once they're gone, they’re gone.
Available for just £34.99, the planter boasts a natural finish that will add style to any garden. It comes in two shades, grey and natural, so it will suit any garden aesthetic.
What better way to display your blooms this summer!
And better yet, any order over £30 receives free standard UK delivery.
Also available on the Aldi website are these Natural Step Planters, the perfect match for your wishing well planter again coming in natural and grey colours.
With three levels to display your plants on and a foldable design to store it away in the winter months, this planter is perfect for any size of garden and is available to order now.
You can pre order your wishing well garden planter on the Aldi website now and check in stores from May 15.
