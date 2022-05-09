WELSH Liberal Democrats in Cardigan are celebrating after a seismic shift in the balance of power saw them dramatically seize control of the town council following a decade of Plaid Cymru domination.

The takeover was immediately hailed by the party as payback time for decisions taken by Ceredigion County Council's Gold Command 'without the democratic accountability that should have gone with it'.

Cardigan voters also re-elected Elaine Evans in the new Ceredigion County Council Ward of Teifi, incorporating the old Wards of Teifi and Rhyd-y-Fuwch, whilst Sian Maehrlein was elected to County Hall for the first time in Mwldan Ward.

The pair will now team up on the town council with Lib Dem colleagues Philippa Noble, Olwen Davies and Stephen Greenhalgh in Teifi Ward; Teresa Harries and David Maehrlein in Mwldan Ward and Nick Bolton and Marilyn Farmer in Rhyd-y-Fuwch Ward after the party won nine out of the 14 seats.

While the narrow loss of Yvonne O’Neill in Teifi prevented a Lib Dem ‘clean sweep’, Plaid Cymru will be down to just four members - Catrin Miles, Clive Davies, Richard Jones and mayor-elect Trystan Phillips - when the newly-constituted council meet for the first time on Tuesday night.

And it was Elaine Evans who achieved the most significant county council result in south Ceredigion; defeating Cabinet member and former Cardigan town mayor Catrin Miles by 330 votes to 284 in Teifi.

"I’m over the moon,” she told the Tivy-Side. “Campaigning is a stressful time and a lot of hard work and being ill with Covid at the most crucial time didn’t help.

“But thanks to the support of my amazing new town council colleagues we managed to knock on every door and speak to as many local residents as possible.

"Thank you to each and every one who took the trouble to come out and vote for me.

"I know I’ve got hard work ahead but will do the best I can to help make Cardigan a better place.

“I would like to thank Catrin Miles for contributing to a fair election campaign and look forward to working pro-actively alongside all of my fellow town councillors over the next five years to promote and support our wonderful town."

Newly-elected county councillor Sian Maehrlein said her victory over Plaid Cymru’s Richard Jones left her both ‘delighted and humbled’.

"It was great to have such positive conversations on doorsteps with the many local residents that I spoke to over the past month and I'm pleased that my vote increased from 2017 after my first term as a town councillor,” she added.

"I would like to thank Richard Jones for a good and fair campaign and I look forward to working with him and Elaine and all the other town councillors that have been elected.

“There’s a lot of new faces which will create new ideas and I’m sure we will all work together as a great team for the benefit of our town."

Former councillor Mark Cole, who supported the new Lib Dem team as campaign agent, identified the fierce controversy surrounding the impact of ‘Plaid Cymru-led Gold Command decisions of County Hall’ as a decisive factor in the outcome of the elections.

He also expressed delight that Cardigan ‘had given a vote of confidence for a host of new faces who are known to us all as committed Cardigan community activists’.

"I am particularly proud that six of the new grouping of nine are women which has helped Cardigan Town Council elect a perfect 50/50 gender split which is so important in a democratic society,” added Mr Cole.

“It was with sadness that another of those community champions, Yve O'Neill, missed out on re-election by just one vote which reminds us of the power of every single vote cast, but we know that Yve will continue her work in the community in the years to come.

"All of those that have been elected are all incredibly humbled at the positive response that they received on the doorstep, on social media and in the ballot box.

“They have now been elected to listen and to be the voice of Cardigan to the powers-that-be in Ceredigion County Council.

"It is very clear that Cardigan has voiced its great frustration at the decisions taken by Gold Command in recent years, without the democratic accountability that should have gone with it.

"Cardigan has voted for change to how things have been done in County Hall.

“All of us in Cardigan who voted for that change will now hope that Ceredigion County Council are listening."