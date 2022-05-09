A TEENAGE rugby player from Betws Ifan has become an overnight TikTok sensation for his astounding conversions taken in his family's back garden.
Tomos Evans, 14, who plays for Newcastle Emlyn Under 14s as well as Ceredigion Schools, has been pulling off some remarkable kicks from seemingly impossible angles and his efforts have drawn a substantial online audience.
One of his most-watched videos - which has amassed over 175,000 views - sees him launching a massive kick over his parents' house which then curls through a set of rugby posts in an adjacent field!
Dad Meirion, who is well-known for his rallying successes, built the posts a couple of years ago, said the Ceredigion county player practices for ‘hours and hours’.
“That's all he will do in school holidays and on weekends, if there's no games or training," he added.
"He's shown me clips on his phone, but he is so modest that he doesn't make any big deal out of it at all.”
And despite kicking the conversions over the family home, Tomos insists that there have been no smashed windows yet!
