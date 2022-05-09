FISHGUARD boxer Mikey O’Sullivan achieved a morale-boosting win ahead of next weekend’s Wales v England international at Cardiff with a third-round stoppage of Devonport’s Kobe Barnes at Saltash, Cornwall, on Saturday.
Following an intense first round with the Devon boy possibly just taking the edge, O’Sullivan’s greater firepower gradually began to take effect.
The Cardigan ABC teenager began the second in similar fashion and a couple of strong right hands saw Barnes taking a standing eight count.
Demonstrating commendable composure, O’Sullivan stuck to his task and continued to grind his opponent down with heavy lefts and rights.
Continuing to pick his shots carefully in the third round, the Welsh boy soon gave Barnes another eight count and following another strong two-handed combination near the end of the third the referee stepped in and stopped the contest.
O’Sullivan is now setting his sights on next weekend’s international at Sophia Gardens when he's expecting to box on Friday and Saturday.
