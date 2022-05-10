Nearly quarter of drivers stopped in Pembrokeshire yesterday were told by police that they could no longer drive their vehicles.
Around 60 vehicles were stopped and checked as part of a joint operation between Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit and the Driving and Vehicle Licensing Agency.
Police said that of those vehicles stopped 19 were issued with either a traffic offence reports or a driver warning.
Out of these 16 vehicles were issued with prohibitions, this means that the drivers were told that they had to stop driving their vehicle.
Most of these prohibitions, 13, were immediate, meaning that either the driver or their vehicle are considered too dangerous to be on the road altogether.
A further three were delayed, meaning that there was something minor wrong with the vehicle and the driver was given up to ten days to get it fixed.
