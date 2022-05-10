A man charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possessing a lock knife in a public Pembrokeshire place, as well as possession of cannabis, will face trial this summer.
Lawrence James Goldsworthy appeared via video link in front of magistrates at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on May 4.
He is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Saundersfoot on December 20, 2021. He is also accused of having a lock knife in a public place, namely a footpath in Saundersfoot, ‘without good reason or lawful authority’ on the same date.
The third charge 32-year-old Goldsworthy faces is of possessing one gramme of cannabis resin in Haverfordwest on April 29 this year.
He had previously pleaded not guilty to all three charges when he appeared before Swansea Magistrates Court on April 30.
Magistrates at Swansea elected to remand him in custody until the case management hearing at Haverfordwest last week.
Goldsworthy, of Llansteffan, Carmarthen, was then remanded on bail by Haverfordwest Magistrates until the trial on July 13. He must not contact certain people involved with the case or enter Saundersfoot in the meantime.
