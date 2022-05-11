THE young actors of the Merlin Theatre Company cast a spell over their audience this week - a Godspell.

Obviously relishing the opportunity to perform in front of a live audience after their two years in Covid purdah, the students brought what is often considered the be the Godfather of modern musical theatre bang up to date - setting it in a local skate park.

Western Telegraph: Students perform Godspell at the Merlin's Bridge Theatre Students perform Godspell at the Merlin's Bridge Theatre

Godspell is based on the Gospel According to St Matthew. In the Gospel, Jesus comes to his people and forms a community by preaching parables and stories. This 21st Century reflection of the life of Jesus was set in Haverfordwest.

Energy and exuberance were in evidence in every performance and their enthusiasm was infectious - with the audience - also obviously delighted to be back watching a live production - as invested in the show as the actors.

There were some powerful performances from Jesus: Josh Brown; and Judas Iscariot: Charlie Costello, but the entire company gave their all in an effervescent production that included beatbox and tap-dancing.

Western Telegraph: Students of Pembrokeshire College's performing arts courseStudents of Pembrokeshire College's performing arts course

You can never say the Merlin Theatre Company doesn’t give audiences variety.

Receiving standing ovations on each night, director and choreography Lucie O’Neill was delighted with what her students were able to produce.

“The students delivered a high energy performance,” said Lucie, “which incorporated singing, dancing and acting in an enthusiastic and contagious way.”

Cast: Josh Brown, Charlie Costello, Jacob Tomlin, Matthew Flynn, Evan Arnold, Sion Davies, Sophie Eastwood, Tarish Matthews, Morgan Berry, Daisy Terry, Daisy Scotcher, Maddi Hamilton, Maisy Foley, Matthew Myall

Musical direction by Sarah Sharpe.