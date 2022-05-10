Five-year-old Charlie has come a long way since he, together with 44 other dogs, were rescued from a run-down barn at an undisclosed property in West Wales.

Not once in his life had he been allowed outside the dilapidated barn, which was situated in Ceredigion.

But it is still no happy ending for Charlie, rescued 470 days ago, as potential homes have fallen through.

When he was rescued by RSPCA officers in January 2021, he was found to be in poor condition, his diet was inadequate, he had never worn a collar and he had never been taken for a walk.

“For the first few weeks after being rescued, he wouldn’t move from the corner of his kennel,” said Kathryn Logan of the RSPCA’s animal centre in Newport, where Charlie is currently a resident.

“It was only when he began to trust his carers that he would start placing his chin in their hands.”

But it took another four months for Charlie to summon up enough confidence to take his first steps outside his kennel.

“The difference today is wonderful to see,” continued Kathryn.

“His beautiful personality shines through and he loves nothing better than a cwtch from his carers.

"We all think the world of him, but of course we’d love nothing more than to see him finally settled in his own home.”

Sadly, two potential offers of forever homes have both fallen through, with the result that Charlie has become the RSPCA’s joint longest-stay dog in Wales.

“Because of his background, Charlie will, understandably, require a specific type of home,” explained Kathryn.

“He can still find new stimuli scary, so he will need a patient and quiet adult-only environment where he can get used to different noises slowly.

"A big garden would also be beneficial so he can bond with his new family in a bigger space before gradually going out on walks with them.

“Despite what Charlie’s been through, he’s a wonderful animal and we’ve grown to love him very much.”

More details about Charlie and how to adopt him are available on the RSPCA website.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals who are in desperate need of care, visit the website or call the donation line on 0300 123 8181.