AN ex-soldier fears he will struggle to follow the budding football career of his son after being caught drink driving.
Ashley Edwards was stopped on the A478 at New Hedges driving a VW Tiguan.
He gave a reading of 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.
Prosecuting solicitor Linda Baker explained to court how after midnight on April 17 officers were flagged down by a taxi where the partner of Edwards informed police he had consumed alcohol before driving.
Edwards then passed the police in the Tiguan. He was flagged down to stop and subsequently failed a roadside test.
In mitigation, defence solicitor Mr Mike Kelleher said Edwards feared that the driving ban would mean that he would struggle to witness his son’s progress at a professional football academy.
Present at Haverfordwest Magistrates on May 10, Edwards pleaded guilty to one charge of driving while above the alcohol limit.
He was fined £200 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Edwards, of Bedwellty Gardens, Tredegar, will also pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £34.
The outstanding debt will be repaid at a rate of £100 a month.
