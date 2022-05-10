Haverfordwest Ladies 62-10 Dowlais

HAVERFORDWEST Ladies continued their unbeaten run with a 10 try victory at home to Dowlais.

They sit joint top of the National League division three on maximum points, having secured four bonus point wins from four.

Jana Neumann, playing number eight this week, celebrated a first career hat-trick with two close range efforts, before running in a spectacular solo try.

There was also a score for Awen Prysor, who despite a year out from the game showed she still has international pedigree.

Haverfordwest Ladies beat Dowlais 62-10

The powerful Meg Griffiths shone in the centre and ran in one of her two tries from the half-way line, while her midfield partner Lily Arnold continues to impress in her first season of senior rugby by adding two tries to her tally.

Mena Williams, another promising youngster, came off the bench for her try, while fly-half Elin Williams crossed the whitewash to add to her personal points haul having converted six of the tries.

Dowlais fought hard throughout the 80 minutes, and got their just rewards with two tries from Kourtney McKay.

Haverfordwest return to action in a top of the table clash away to Tondu Cwmafan on May 22.

Haverfordwest Ladies: Natasha Thomas, Rachel Barton, Jodie Williams, Lucy French, Christine Selby, Becky Osborne, Awen Prysor, Jana Neumann, Emma Summons (capt), Elin Williams, Kelly Thompson, Meg Davies, Lily Arnold, Jess James, Tati Richards, Hayley May Thomas, Maria Phillips, Leah Jones, Maria Smith-Fernandez, Bethan Phillips, Mena Williams.