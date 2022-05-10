HAVERFORDWEST tennis ace Laura Davies recently celebrated international success in the Senior Four Nations.
Davies, along with cousin Carys Howard-Rees (Abergavenny Tennis Club) and Julie Sinkins (Taunton Tennis Club) formed Wales’ 50+ women’s team which competed against England, Ireland and Scotland during the last weekend of April in Wrexham.
Wales played Scotland on the opening day, with Davies and Sinkins winning their doubles match 6-2-6-2 to help secure an overall victory of 2-1.
England were next up, and Davies went toe-to-toe with their number two Adele Pearson in the singles, narrowly losing 6-7 (4) and 5-7.
But she got her revenge in the deciding doubles match which she and Sinkins won 6-3, 6-3 to secure an overall 2-1 win against the tournament favourites.
Only Ireland stood between the team and the title on the final day.
Davies came close in the singles, losing 6-7 (4) and 4-6 to Nicola McCormick, but she and Sinkins once again proved a force in the doubles decider, winning 6-1 6-2.
"It was fantastic to win the Four Nations Women's 50s on home turf at Wrexham for Wales,” said Davies.
“The standard of tennis on display across the age groups was incredible."
Haverfordwest Tennis Club was also represented in the women’s 60+ and men’s 65+ categories, with those matches played in Bolton.
Jane Allen captained her team and won her doubles match with Ellinore Lightbody 6-3 6-1 to help secure victory over Ireland.
Mitch Sedgwick was a late call-up to the men’s team and enjoyed a 6-3 6-4 doubles victory over Scotland with partner Ken East.
