A man used magic mushrooms to help him sleep, a court has heard.

On January 11, police found class A and B drugs in the bedroom of 20-year-old Edward Bennett.

Police officers went to Bennett’s address on an unrelated matter.

When they searched Bennett’s bedroom they found 1.54grammes of magic mushrooms, a class A drug, and 25.3grammes of herbal cannabis.

The magic mushrooms had an estimated street value of £210.

Bennett was not at the address when officers first searched the property. They returned and arrested Bennett later in the day.

Bennett, an apprentice carpenter, made full admissions in police interview that the drugs were his and he used then to help him sleep.

Residing on Main Street, Fishguard, Bennett pleaded guilty to two charges of possession of drugs at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on May 10.

He was fined £200 for the possession of mushrooms with no separate charge for the herbal cannabis.

Bennett was also made to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £34.

The outstanding debt will be paid at a rate of £30 a month with the first payment due on June 7.