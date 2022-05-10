A MAN became obsessed with a woman after meeting her online, a court heard.
Brian Power, of Cleddau Avenue, Neyland, pleaded guilty to one charge of stalking without fear or distress between May 1, 2021, and March 24, 2022.
Prosecuting solicitor Linda Baker explained to the court how Power, 55, was obsessed with the complainant, who he met on Facebook.
The complainant received a Facebook request from Power and chose to accept it, without knowing who he was. They started a conversation and agreed to meet up as friends as she was already married.
The defendant then started to ‘become obsessed’, sending the complainant unwanted messages, turning up at her address, and even contacting her family and employer.
Power was present at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on May 10 where his case was adjourned for three weeks for a pre-sentence report to be made.
The case will next be heard on June 1 with Power released on unconditional bail.
