The tragic loss of a young Narberth man to suicide last November is proving one of the foremost catalysts at this year’s Big Retreat Festival in Lawrenny.

Gryff Morgan, 18, died last November following a period of mental health difficulties during which his family struggled to get him the help he needed.

His mother, Kim, feels that gaps between services combined with inadequate training for key professionals who dealt with Gryff, contributed to the tragic loss of her son.

Gryff had shown signs of autism from an early age but was only referred for diagnoses towards the end of his life, by which time the fact that he was legally an adult made it difficult for Kim to help him get the right help and support.

Now Kim is working with her cousin Amber Lort-Phillips, founder of The Little Retreat and The Big Retreat, to create a Mind Space therapy at the glamping site and the new Gryff’s Mind Space area at The Big Retreat, which will include over 18 different wellbeing-focussed talks and activities.

“There’s a big gap in our services when it comes to the transition from teenage to adult, especially if there is undiagnosed neurodivergence, or an invisible disability,” says Kim.

“The suicide risk is significantly higher in someone with ASD and poor mental health and because it’s known as an ‘invisible disability’, many people in the ‘medium category’ go unnoticed until it is too late.

"Many are very intelligent and, like Gryff, learn how to mask their symptoms. They’re hiding because they feel ashamed but there’s nothing shameful in being your true self.

"If help still doesn’t come, the longer it builds up the more likely they are to have a complete psychotic breakdown."

Kim’s aim is to achieve as much as she can in Gryff’s memory and to help bring about changes that could save other people in similar circumstances.

“There should be no stigma about mental health,” she added. “I want to see policy change within all the services making it easier and quicker to get diagnosed.

"And society as a whole needs more knowledge and understanding; we need to teach people about how the brain works from a very young age.”

The Big Retreat Festival takes place in Lawrenny between June 3-6.