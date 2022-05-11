A plan for 15 new houses in a coastal village will be considered by Pembrokeshire Coast national Park next week.
The authority’s development management committee is set to meet on Wednesday, May 18 with one of the matters for consideration a “major application” for St Ishamels.
The proposal is for 15 homes – four of which will be affordable – on land next to Coastlands Primary School on Trewarren Road.
The headteacher of the school is one of the objectors to the proposal, along with a near neighbour, with concerns including the reduction of affordable homes from five to four, highway safety – particularly at school pick up and drop off times – sewage capacity and flooding.
The application is recommended to be delegated for approval and a planning report notes that permission for 13 dwellings is in place and the site is allocated within the Local Development Plan (LDP).
The plan includes four semi-detached affordable two-bed homes, seven detached homes with four bedrooms, and four detached, three bed houses, all two-storeys and garages for the detached units.
The proposal for 15 dwellings, of which 4 are affordable dwellings, is considered acceptable, in principle, subject to detailed development management considerations.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel