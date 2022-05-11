A family-run farm shop near Tenby destroyed in a fire last year will be rebuilt with planning permission granted by Pembrokeshire County Council.

The Scale family’s plans to rebuild their popular four Seasons Farm Shop and cafe at New Park, on the main road to Tenby from Kilgetty, have been given the green light by council planning officers recognising the “replacement farm shop would have positive social and economic benefits” and is of “good design.”

Before the fire in November 2021 planning has been granted for the addition of an ancillary care and coffee bar at the farm shop, which has been established for around 40 years, with the latest application for a similar scale building including retail areas, kitchen and cafe.

A planning report adds that it will be sited further forward in the site with staff parking to the rear and customer parking to the front and side.

There was support from Saundersfoot Community Council, considering it an improvement on the existing site, and adding it is “, a very necessary and well thought out application and the proposed building will certainly enhance the area offering plenty of parking with the access points working well at the moment for vehicles entering and exiting there.”

The new building will be around 252sqm, divided into three main areas on the ground floor, with an open-sided front canopy entrance.

Planning conditions include starting the work within five years and to the approved plans, as well as restricting the premises for the sale of alcoholic drinks, food, plants and flowers with the cafe and external seating area not to be used as a separate retail unit.